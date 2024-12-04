The V For Vendetta Cast Has Changed A Lot Since 2006
In 2005, director James McTeigue took on an ambitious film written by the Wachowskis that was itself based on an acclaimed comic book series by Alan Moore and David Lloyd. "V for Vendetta" shows what happens when a nation embraces fear and conservatism over bravery and freedom. Inspired by Margaret Thatcher's administration, the comic and film tell the story of a dystopian future where the United Kingdom has devolved into a fascist state, a country where curfews and strict enforcement of a specific ideology hold the populace in the grips of a tyrannical government.
The film focuses on two primary characters: V (Hugo Weaving), the enigmatic so-called terrorist who wears a Guy Fawkes mask, and Evey Hammond (Natalie Portman), an employee at the British Television Network. After V saves Evey from villainous Fingermen, he takes her under his wing, and the two embark on a campaign of vengeance. "V for Vendetta" was a financial and critical success, but in what could now be considered unusual, the film is a one-shot, so don't expect to see a sequel.
"V for Vendetta" features a great deal of talent, from the writers and director to its impressive cast. The production pulled some of the best actors of the era to join the cast, and it's interesting to see what they've been up to since the movie premiered in 2006. While there are many actors in the movie, the film focuses most of its attention on only six primary characters. Here's what they've been up to since filming wrapped on "V for Vendetta."
Hugo Weaving joined the MCU and appeared in a plethora of projects
Hugo Weaving appeared in dozens of projects before donning the Guy Fawkes mask in "V for Vendetta." Prior to playing V, Weaving was best known for his roles as Agent Smith in "The Matrix" trilogy and Elrond in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Prior to that, Weaving made a name for himself in films like "Proof," "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert," and the two "Babe" movies where he lent his inimitable voice to Rex the Male Sheepdog.
Weaving's career has been a diverse one, as he's landed parts in one popular franchise after the next. After finishing up his time in "V for Vendetta," Weaving leaned heavily into his voiceover work, providing the voices for Megatron in "The Transformers" franchise, Noah in "Happy Feet," and multiple characters in "Legends of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole."
One of the interesting things about Weaving's career is that he's never focused on playing a particular type of character, preferring instead to try his hand at a variety of roles. He jumped right back into Middle-earth for "The Hobbit" trilogy, and he played Johann Schmidt, aka Red Skull, in "Captain America: The First Avenger," though Weaving didn't reprise the role in "Avengers: Infinity War." While he's been prolific on the silver screen, Weaving hasn't avoided television. He appeared in a dozen episodes of "Love Me" and joined "Slow Horses" for its fourth season. Weaving also returned to his roots and has been appearing somewhat regularly in theater productions.
Natalie Portman went on to win an Academy Award and became Thor
Natalie Portman's career in film kicked off playing Mathilda Lando in "Léon: The Professional" when she was 12. She dabbled in television after that, appearing in a couple of episodes of "Sesame Street," but her primary career focus has always been in film. Portman landed several high-profile gigs before joining the cast of "V for Vendetta," but none were as prominent as when she played Queen-turned-Senator Padmé Amidala in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy.
Portman signed on to portray Evey Hammond in "V for Vendetta" right after she finished up her time in a galaxy far, far away. When she was done with Evey, Portman regrew her dark brown locks and went on to appear in dozens of films while expanding her repertoire into production, direction, and writing. That said, she wasn't done taking on roles in massive franchises and played Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Acting is where Portman has always shined brightest, and she's been recognized for her work with numerous impressive accolades.
Portman received her first Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress in "Closer," but she didn't win. In 2010, Portman finally took home a golden statue for her amazing performance of Nina Sayers in "The Black Swan," only four years after her role in "V for Vendetta." Portman also won a BAFTA Award for "Black Swan" as well as a Golden Globe and would go on to receive another Academy Award nomination for "Jackie" in 2016.
Stephen Rea kept a steady pace of acting gigs
Stephen Rea had decades of work under his belt before he landed the role of Inspector Finch in "V for Vendetta." Some of his more noteworthy performances came in "The Crying Game," "Interview with the Vampire," and "Michael Collins," among other films. Rea's work has kept him busy since he entered the craft, and he's consistently released multiple films per year for decades. Rea has also been no stranger to television, having started his career on the small screen in "Crossroads" in 1964.
While Rea remained active on television throughout his long career, it would be unforgivable to overlook his theater credits, as they're both extensive and award-winning. Performing all over London through most of his diverse career, Rea has appeared in numerous high-profile productions on stage and screen, both before and after "V for Vendetta." Rea began working in the theater in the 1960s, and he remained with it through the 1980s, then took a break before returning in 2014.
Rea received an Academy Award nomination for playing the lead in "The Crying Game," and he's taken home two BAFTA Awards among his other impressive accolades. After his turn in "V for Vendetta," Rea's highest-rated film is 2008's "Kisses," though that's hardly the only critically acclaimed work he's done. Rea also appeared in "Nothing Personal," "Ondine," "Blackthorn," Black '47," and more. Rea turned 78 in 2024, but despite his age, he's shown no sign that he's ready to retire.
Stephen Fry significantly ramped up his resume since 2006
Stephen Fry's long career has seen him touch a number of different areas of the arts. He got his start in entertainment as a playwright, where he was rather successful. During his early years, he also worked as a commercial actor, a voiceover artist, and found his way into television in 1982, appearing on "Cambridge Footlights Revue" alongside his friend and collaborator Hugh Laurie. Fry, Laurie, Tony Slattery, and Emma Thompson co-wrote their story, "The Cellar Tapes." He also had a recurring role as a psychiatrist on Fox's hit procedural, "Bones."
Fry is also a prolific writer, having been first published in 1991 with "The Liar." He continued cranking out fiction, non-fiction, three autobiographies, and numerous scripts throughout his life. In terms of film, Fry's biggest role before 2006 was when he played Oscar Wilde in 1997's "Wilde," followed by his award-winning performance as Inspector Thompson in "Gosford Park." In "V for Vendetta," Fry plays Gordon Deitrich, a TV show host and friend of Evey Hammond who is killed for owning a Quran.
Much of Fry's work after "V for Vendetta" has been behind the microphone, providing narration or voices to a variety of characters. He's also dabbled in franchise work, playing Master of Lake-town in two of the three "Hobbit" films. Fry is the type of performer who wears many hats, as he's a writer, a playwright, a comedian, an actor, a broadcaster, and a TV presenter. He's worked consistently since 2006, presenting various TV shows and documentaries, and he's shown no signs of slowing down.
John Hurt appeared in numerous high-profile productions until his death in 2017
Sir John Hurt was one of the most distinctive actors of his generation long before he became the tyrannical dictator Adam Sutler in "V for Vendetta." Hurt began acting in movies in 1962, and he appeared in dozens before "V" was released in 2006. Some of his more notable works include "Midnight Express," "Alien," "The Elephant Man," and many more.
Hurt reprised his "Alien" role in "Spaceballs," but most fans these days likely know his pre-"V for Vendetta" work from playing Garrick Ollivander, the wand salesman, in the "Harry Potter" franchise. Throughout his career, before and after "V for Vendetta," Hurt provided the voice for a plethora of animated characters, but his bread and butter has always been in starring in live-action movies. Hurt's immaculate performance in "V for Vendetta" is impressive, given that he's only on screen for a few minutes.
After playing Sutler, Hurt went on to appear in several more high-profile productions, including "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," and "Snowpiercer." He even nabbed a role as the War Doctor in "Doctor Who." Hurt continued working nonstop until his death in 2017 at the age of 77, following a return of pancreatic cancer. Hurt was honored throughout his career with all kinds of accolades, winning four BAFTA Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and garnering two Academy Award nominations.
Tim Pigott-Smith continued acting until his death in 2017
Tim Pigott-Smith got into acting in the early 1970s, appearing in television's "Doctor Who" as Captain Harker. What followed was a productive career in the arts, with work in TV, film, audiobook narration, theater, radio, and writing. Pigott-Smith appeared in "Clash of the Titans," "The Remains of the Day," and "Gangs of New York," among other roles, before taking on the part of Peter Creedy in "V for Vendetta." Creedy is the film's true villain, and Pigott-Smith plays him to perfection.
After "V for Vendetta," Pigott-Smith's career slowed down a bit, though he never stopped working. He went on to appear in "Quantum of Solace," "Alice in Wonderland," "RED 2," and other films. He similarly wound down his efforts on the small screen, making appearances in about a dozen projects, including a single episode of "Downton Abbey." In terms of his writing career, Pigott-Smith is a published author of several children's books and poetry. He also kept himself busy behind the microphone, working for BBC Radio 4.
Pigott-Smith had a fruitful career in the arts, working across various genres and media for 46 years. He received numerous prestigious awards throughout his career, including recognition as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his many accomplishments. Pigott-Smith died in April 2017 from a heart attack; he was 70. At the time of his passing, Pigott-Smith was in a touring production of "Death of a Salesman," which was scheduled to kick off three days after his death.