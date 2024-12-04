The V For Vendetta Cast Has Changed A Lot Since 2006

In 2005, director James McTeigue took on an ambitious film written by the Wachowskis that was itself based on an acclaimed comic book series by Alan Moore and David Lloyd. "V for Vendetta" shows what happens when a nation embraces fear and conservatism over bravery and freedom. Inspired by Margaret Thatcher's administration, the comic and film tell the story of a dystopian future where the United Kingdom has devolved into a fascist state, a country where curfews and strict enforcement of a specific ideology hold the populace in the grips of a tyrannical government.

The film focuses on two primary characters: V (Hugo Weaving), the enigmatic so-called terrorist who wears a Guy Fawkes mask, and Evey Hammond (Natalie Portman), an employee at the British Television Network. After V saves Evey from villainous Fingermen, he takes her under his wing, and the two embark on a campaign of vengeance. "V for Vendetta" was a financial and critical success, but in what could now be considered unusual, the film is a one-shot, so don't expect to see a sequel.

"V for Vendetta" features a great deal of talent, from the writers and director to its impressive cast. The production pulled some of the best actors of the era to join the cast, and it's interesting to see what they've been up to since the movie premiered in 2006. While there are many actors in the movie, the film focuses most of its attention on only six primary characters. Here's what they've been up to since filming wrapped on "V for Vendetta."