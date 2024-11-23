Every Black Superhero With Electric Powers: A Weird Racial Trope Explained

When comic books first started to make their mark in popular culture, almost all superheroes were white men. This was due to a number of factors, not the least of which is that comics were very much products of their time. The concept of a Black superhero was unthought of for a long time because of racial issues in the United States, as well as the belief that they simply wouldn't sell.

It took time for Black superheroes to make their mark on the industry, and when they finally did, many came equipped with electric powers. Though this wasn't done for any specific reason, after some of the new heroes began to pick up speed and popularity, many of the subsequent Black superheroes fell into a common electrical trope, and it continued like that for decades.

If you look through a stack of comics today, many of the Black superheroes you find are still going to have some kind of electrical powers. While there is a plethora of Black superheroes like the Falcon and Black Panther who have no electrical powers whatsoever, the trope remains a common stereotype.