Tragic Details About The Cast Of MTV's Catfish

Easily one of the best reality TV shows of all time, MTV's "Catfish" provides viewers an experience unlike anything else on television. Since 2012, Nev Schulman — along with co-host Max Joseph, before he left "Catfish" and was replaced with Kamie Crawford — tracked down the most fascinating stories of romance, deceit, and betrayal from across the country, shining a light on just how much of a minefield online dating can be.

The cases are so outlandish, so packed to the brim with drama and intrigue, that many have questioned whether or not "Catfish" is staged. At the center of most stories is a titular "catfish" — an individual who uses digital trickery and social manipulation to capture the affections of their victims. These bizarre operators range from callous cyberbullies and scammers who delight in tormenting others to people with insecurities so deeply tragic, one can't help but empathize with their need to finally experience the kind of affection they've never had, even if it's all a façade.

But, like any reality show, what we see on camera is only a fraction of the full story. Behind the scenes, the cast of "Catfish" have dealt with some real tragedies.