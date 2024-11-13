Blue Bloods Season 14: Who Plays Grace Edwards & Where Has Frank Seen Her Before?

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 14 — "New York Minute"

It's not every day that the Reagan family is forced to cope with rejection, but during the episode "New York Minute," Danny Reagan's (Donnie Wahlberg) promised service award from the city's Irish Society is rescinded. Frank (Tom Selleck) is aghast at this revelation and tries to get to the bottom of the decision. Danny's decades of past history on the force — for worse or for better — is blamed. To his shock, the person who rescinded the award is the society's legal council, Grace Edwards (Lori Loughlin). When he meets with her, he asks her if this is all about what happened when she came to him about her own son, and she says no.

This, of course, isn't the first time Grace and Frank have knocked heads. As hinted above, she previously appeared during Season 7's "The Greater Good." Under much more friendly circumstances, Frank tries to help Grace convince her son not to join the force, during which some romantic sparks fly between Frank and Grace. However, the boy decides to become a cop. Grace accepts this and even says he's a good one. But when the family tells Danny about it, he's quixotic about things, ultimately turning down the honor in reverence to his sainted brother Joe Reagan, who was murdered before "Blue Bloods" began.

The rest of the family betrays anxiety about the entire situation, as this is the last award Joe was given before he was killed. But while Danny might have his qualms about his future on-screen, Lori Loughlin has moved beyond controversy off-screen to embrace life as a character actress.