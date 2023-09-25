Guillermo Del Toro Teases The Star Wars Villain Movie He Almost Directed

Apparently, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and "The Dark Knight" trilogy co-writer David S. Goyer were once in contention to make a "Star Wars" movie featuring one of the major villains from the original trilogy.

"I wrote an unproduced 'Star Wars' movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct," Goyer told Josh Horowitz in an Instagram clip for Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. "It was about four years ago ... dabbling in 'Star Wars' would have been fun for me."

As to why the film was never produced, Goyer explained to Horowitz, "There was just a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff going on at Lucasfilm at the time, but it's a cool script ... there's a lot of cool artwork from it that was produced."

Responding to Horowitz's post of the interview clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, del Toro confirmed Goyer's story about their "Star Wars" project but stopped short of saying which character the film would have been about. "True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters 'J' and 'BB' is that three letters?" del Toro slyly noted in reply to Horowitz's tweet.

While del Toro didn't land the job of, uh, directing a "Star Wars" film — or can we just say Jabba? — he's created his own movie settings that have fans wondering about his love for George Lucas' space opera. However, while it appears del Toro put a "Star Wars" homage in "Hellboy 2" with his Troll Market scene, the director clarified how he took specific measures to separate it from the famous cantina sequence.