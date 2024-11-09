12 Supporting TV Actors Who Stole The Show From The Lead

If NBC's "Frasier" was a concert hall of careful comedic structure in the cacophonous bustle of '90s multi-camera sitcoms, David Hyde Pierce was its first violinist. Although Kelsey Grammer naturally deserves props for the dexterity with which he fleshed out Frasier Crane and made him a viable protagonist of his own "Cheers" spin-off, it was Pierce's pitch-perfect work as Frasier's psychiatrist brother Niles that really cinched "Frasier'"s durability.

Eccentric and larger-than-life, Niles Crane was nonetheless a vanishingly rare thing in traditional sitcoms: A character defined — and made funny — by a wealth of thoughtful, three-dimensional characterization as opposed to just one or two ready-made archetypal traits. He had enough in common with Frasier to mark them convincingly as brothers, while also standing entirely on his own in terms of the reactions and the kind of humor he brought to the show.

If Frasier was an avatar of snootiness and crankiness, Niles doubled down, proudly embracing the kind of upper-class posturing that his older brother made an effort to temper with a little more folksiness, and somehow projecting even more charisma and authenticity through his adamant refusal to chase either. The funniest and sharpest cultural jokes and psychiatric observations on "Frasier" came from Niles, as did the most memorable one-liners — yet he was also, in multiple ways, the show's most human and generous character. And Pierce made a full-course meal of it all week after week, holding "Frasier" together as both head and heart.