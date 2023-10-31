Happy Days Star Henry Winkler Reveals His Secret Fonzie Struggle

From his cool and confident turn as Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli in the classic 1970s and '80s sitcom "Happy Days," to his recent portrayal of self-involved acting coach Gene Cousineau in the Bill Hader's crime comedy "Barry," there's no question that Henry Winkler has made acting look easy throughout his career.

However, Winker — who landed three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for "Happy Days" — is revealing that behind the scenes his life was in turmoil because he was struggling with dyslexia. In an excerpt from his new memoir, "Being Henry," featured in People, Winkler said he didn't learn he was dyslexic until he was 31 years old. Before that, the actor wrote that he couldn't read or spell and didn't even know how to count change after using cash to pay for things.

As such, when he played "The Fonz" on "Happy Days," Winkler felt anything but cool. "Even in the midst of 'Happy Days,' at the height of my fame and success, I felt embarrassed, inadequate," Winkler wrote. "Every Monday at 10 o'clock, we would have a table reading of that week's script, and at every reading, I would lose my place, or stumble. I would leave a word out, a line out. I was constantly failing to give the right cue line, which would then screw up the joke for the person doing the scene with me. Or I would be staring at a word, like 'invincible,' and have no idea on earth how to pronounce it or even sound it out. My brain and I were in different zip codes."