How Is Rhaenyra Targaryen Related To Daenerys In Game Of Thrones?

The TV shows based on George R. R. Martin's works are two for two when it comes the Targaryen family stealing the show. On "Game of Thrones," Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) becomes far and away the single most powerful player on the table, only failing in her quest to take the Iron Throne because Aegon "Jon Snow" Targaryen (Kit Harington) steps in. Meanwhile, the prequel show "House of the Dragon" features several Targaryens, but the arguably biggest focus is on Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy). Apart from the family's deceptively angelic looks, the two women share a similarly steely mindset and vast inner strength. This can make the viewer suspect that they might be closely related even by Targaryen standards — even though "House of the Dragon" takes place some 200 years before "Game of Thrones." So, are they?

Fortunately, the familial relationship between Rhaenyra and Daenerys is fairly easy to track, and the former is the latter's great-great-great-great-great-great grandmother. Granted, there are a fair few generations between the two women, but the similarity between the them is easily explained by the fact that they're just about as directly related as two Targaryens who live two centuries apart can be.