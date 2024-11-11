The 5 Best Erotic Korean Romance Movies (That Are NOT 'Adult' Films)

All around the world, the past two decades have made South Korean cinema central to the media diets of inveterate cinephiles and casual Netflix surfers alike. And, within the vast realm of the country's audiovisual media, South Korean romance is a particularly fruitful and popular orchard. Whether in the form of television dramas or feature films, either you or someone you know has almost certainly had some exposure to the genre as it is practiced in the peninsula. Depending on where the media in question hails from, that exposure may have been to something pristine, soft-spoken, family-friendly, and even borderline chaste, as many popular romance K-dramas are wont to be. Or it may have just as well been to something steamy.

Erotic media in South Korea is a lot more prevalent than the near-absence of sex in some Korean streaming hits might lead you to believe. In fact, despite its recent struggles with social conservatism and moralistic hypervigilance, the country often has a much more relaxed attitude towards sex and sexuality in its mainstream, box-office-dominating films than Hollywood has had for the past two decades and change. Some of the best South Korean romance films feature sex as an overt, unrestrained component. That much is true of the films listed here, all of which go to show that the hectic and mysterious ways of the flesh are not a theme exclusive to pornography. From 14th-century palatial intrigue to contemporary gay messiness, here are five great erotic Korean romance films.