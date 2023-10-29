Harry Potter Characters Who Died Off-Screen

"Harry Potter" has quite a few character deaths that upset fans. From Harry's godfather Sirius Black to Cedric Diggory, by the end of the seven-book and eight-film series, not everyone makes it out alive in the battle against Voldemort. The Golden Trio survive, but those close to them aren't necessarily safe. While some deaths are shown on screen, like Cedric Diggory's in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," not every character that dies in the franchise takes their last breath in front of the audience.

In fact, some characters whose deaths we do see happen in the books are changed to occur off-screen in the movies, while others that are noted in the series are cut out of the adaptations entirely. With so many characters and quite a few deaths that take place in the second half of the series, it can be hard to keep track of what is shown in each medium.

Grab your tissues as we head to Hogwarts to share the "Harry Potter" characters who died off-screen. Some may come as a surprise, some may be disappointing, and others you may not even realize the movies missed.