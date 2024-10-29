How Blue Bloods Season 14 Sets Up A Spin-Off Starring Christopher Granger

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 12 — "Without Fear or Favor"

Once in a while, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) gets paired up with a new partner who isn't Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). He's gone toe-to-toe with family friend Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa), and he experienced a severe clash of cultures with southern Major Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett). During "Without Fear or Favor," Danny is brought into contact with the very British Christopher Granger (Jake Weber). Granger accuses Danny of slaughtering the English language; Danny thinks Granger is a snob. But they have a criminal to catch and that supersedes everything.

The connection is typical of these sorts of episodes — Danny and Granger have a culture clash, grudgingly get along for the case's sake, and then manage to bring in the internationally connected bad guy before it's too late. They part as almost-friends. It's all very typical of the guest partner scenario "Blue Bloods" has done before, but the episode seems to be setting Granger up in a certain way. Could he be the character being set up to carry the show's greenlit but thus far star-free spin-off just like the one Danny himself almost got?