Elizabeth Olsen Is Not Afraid Of Nude Scenes - But She Won't Do One Thing

While Elizabeth Olsen has a pretty firm idea about risqué scenes that she considers worth filming, she also noted in her The Edit interview that her family's reaction to nude scenes has been somewhat different. "Not everyone in my family and group of friends thought it was the best idea to be naked in a movie," Olsen said. "There are actresses, young and old, who have decided never to do that, and they become these examples people talk to you about."

Despite the pushback from loved ones, Olsen has continued to maintain her open mindset about working sans clothing as her career has progressed, as proved by her intimate scenes with Jesse Plemons in the 2023 Max original miniseries "Love & Death." In an interview she gave that year to Vanity Fair, the actor attributed her comparative comfort with such scenes to experience, noting that her history with nude scenes started well before her first big-screen starring role in "Martha Marcy May Marlene."

"I've been doing it since day one of this career," she said, referring to her early acting days in off-Broadway productions. "Even when I was understudying, if I had to go on, I was going to be naked onstage. If it makes sense to tell the story—it's not about my comfort, it's about being able to tell the story the way it should be. My body is a tool in that storytelling."