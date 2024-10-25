Chicago Med Season 10: Can What Happened To MK Happen In Real Life?

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 10, Episode 5 — "Bad Habits"

Chicago Gaffney Medical Center suffered through a surprisingly tricky Halloween during "Bad Habits," with difficult patients, costume-clad waiting room attendants, and medical emergencies that are anything but easy to treat. One of the most baffling patients is Mary Katherine Trembley — otherwise known as MK (Ellen Adair), a nun who tells emergency department doctor Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) that she's experiencing abdominal pain. At first, Ripley thinks she's just having a bout of diverticulitis due to her weakness for Halloween candy. But an ultrasound administered by Ripley reveals something shocking — the face of a baby on the ultrasound.

Ripley calls in obstetrician Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) — who left and returned to the series – to double-check his impression. She agrees that it looks like a baby. She questions MK, and she reveals that she miscarried decades ago. It turns out that her discomfort stems from a lithopedion or 'stone baby' – a fetus calcified within the womb due to an immune response and left to lie for decades after its death. In MK's case, hormonal changes brought on by perimenopause caused conditions within her body to change.

Can something like this happen in real life? It can and it has — just look at the examples left behind by various "stone babies" throughout the years.