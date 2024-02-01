Who Did Chicago Med Cast As Season 9's New Emergency Department Doctor?

For avid TV fans, there's a solid chance that Luke Mitchell's turn as Dr. Mitch Ripley on "Chicago Med" isn't the first time they've seen him on a program. Over the course of his career, Mitchell has amassed a number of credits on various popular TV shows. He notably starred in the classic teen drama "H2O: Just Add Water" as the high school heartthrob Will Benjamin before going on to appear as John Young on The CW's short-lived reboot of "The Tomorrow People." Additionally, he appeared in a sizable portion of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." as Lincoln Campbell, an Inhuman and the love interest of Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson. He recurred in the mystery series "Big Sky" as Cormac Barnes.

Mitchell's biggest and most recognizable performance of all, however, is arguably his turn on NBC's popular police procedural "Blindspot." Across a solid portion of the series, Mitchell stars as Roman Briggs, the mysterious brother of lead character Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander). A ruthless yet capable force, Roman ends up becoming a major threat to Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and the rest of his FBI team as they work to uncover the truth of Jane's past.

While it's still early days for Mitchell's role as Dr. Ripley on "Chicago Med," his entanglements with the rest of the hospital crew suggest that he may have an even more substantial role on the series going forward. For now, fans will have to wait and see whether "Chicago Med" ends up joining the list of the actor's most well-known credits.