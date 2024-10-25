All Of Midsommar's Deaths Ranked By Horror

The following article includes discussions of suicide and graphic violence.

Ari Aster's "Midsommar" isn't just one of the most elegantly crafted and scariest horror movies of the last decade; it's arguably in the upper echelon of the most disturbing horror flicks ever made. Featuring a young, star-studded cast led by Florence Pugh and including Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, and William Jackson Harper, the film is a brutal portrait of grief and casual inhumanity, accented by much more extreme cruelty at the hands of a Swedish cult.

After a family tragedy leaves Dani (Pugh) in dire straits, she ends up going on an international voyage with her friends to a Swedish commune called the Hårga to experience their unique midsummer celebrations. The group is invited by Pelle (Vilhelm Blomgren), who grew up in the small, rural community, and though Dani's relationship with her boyfriend, Christian (Reynor), is on its last legs, they go together, along with friends Mark (Poulter) and Josh (Harper). Of course, it becomes clear right away that nothing is as it seems, and the trip quickly descends into a bloody chain reaction that no one — including the viewer — can escape from.

A lot of people die over the course of "Midsommar." Though its slow pacing and building sense of dread evoke classic horror movies like "The Shining" (which the movie pays homage to in a couple of shots), the death toll is more in line with a summer vacation slasher flick. In honor of the spooky season making its annual return, we're going through every death in Midsommar and ranking them by order of horror. Let's get started.