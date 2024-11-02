AI Just Made An Unhinged Sitcom 'Starring' Einstein, Kim Kardashian & Kermit The Frog

For years, sci-fi films like James Cameron's best movies have warned us of the threat of computer overlords. Heck, even artificial intelligence itself has a list of its own best AI villains in movie history. And yet, none of them warned of the absolute monstrosity that arrives in the form of a sitcom starring one of the world's great minds alongside Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift.

Pitched on YouTube as "found footage" by AI enthusiast Astro Dynamics, the supposed failed sitcom puts renowned physicist Albert Einstein in a situation that looks to be influenced by "Seinfeld," "The Big Bang Theory," and "Friends." There's also a handful of guest stars dropping in, including Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Barack Obama, and, uh, Jesus. The true VIP, though, is Kermit the Frog, who really feels like the only sensible addition to this absolutely bonkers concept.

All of it looks like the kind of nightmare you get after eating something you shouldn't have, and yet, it's a totally feasible concept that makes you wonder why someone hasn't tried it sooner. After all, we've had a show about a cat-eating alien living with a suburban family. Why can't the mind behind the theory of relativity crack jokes with Gordon Ramsay (who's also been the subject of an AI creation)? Well, the internet has spoken, and judging by the comments, they're all for this absolute fever dream, because of course they are.