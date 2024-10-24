The Real Reason Todd Chrisley Got Fired From His Prison Job
There are many reality TV stars who got greedy and then got fired from their hit projects as a result of their financial demands. Usually, it's a case of the cast members becoming too big for their boots and developing egos. However, Todd Chrisley is among the stars currently serving time in jail because his quest to attain wealth got him in trouble with the federal government. To make matters worse, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star has been fired from his prison job at the FPC Pensacola in Florida, as he couldn't stay quiet and get on with the tasks at hand.
According to TMZ, Chrisley worked in the prison chapel and assisted with setting up services for prisoners of different religious persuasions. Unfortunately, it appears that he was too sociable for such a role, as his lawyer, Jay Surgent, revealed that he was relieved of his duties for talking to the other prisoners. The attorney speculated that Chrisley was fired for sharing information with people who could tell it with the outside world, raising privacy concerns among officials.
As of this writing, it remains to be seen if Chrisley will be given a new job by the FPC Pensacola staff. Regardless of what his role will be in the facility moving forward, though, it seems that the reality star will be stuck behind bars for the foreseeable future.
Why Todd Chrisley got sent to prison
Todd Chrisley rose to fame and fortune as a real estate mogul and entrepreneur. Furthermore, he documented his experiences while showing off his luxurious existence on "Chrisley Knows Best," making him an aspirational figure in the eyes of some viewers. However, his pursuit of wealth was more complicated than launching successful business enterprises, as he and wife Julie Chrisley were found guilty of scamming banks and the government in 2022.
According to the reports, the couple forged documents to obtain $36 million in personal loans from banks in the Atlanta area. They spent that money funding their lavish lifestyles, but filed for bankruptcy when it ran out, owing a debt of $20 million in the process. During the height of "Chrisley Knows Best," they also conspired with their accountant, Peter Tarantino, to hide money from the IRS.
Julie and Todd were subsequently sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, but their sentences have since been reduced due to the non-violent nature of their wrongdoings, and the fact they stayed out of trouble in the past. They have also been well-behaved in prison, which could result in more time being chopped off their sentences at a later date. Let's just hope that Todd can stay quiet so that he doesn't create any headaches for the prison staff.
