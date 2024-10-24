The Real Reason Todd Chrisley Got Fired From His Prison Job

There are many reality TV stars who got greedy and then got fired from their hit projects as a result of their financial demands. Usually, it's a case of the cast members becoming too big for their boots and developing egos. However, Todd Chrisley is among the stars currently serving time in jail because his quest to attain wealth got him in trouble with the federal government. To make matters worse, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star has been fired from his prison job at the FPC Pensacola in Florida, as he couldn't stay quiet and get on with the tasks at hand.

According to TMZ, Chrisley worked in the prison chapel and assisted with setting up services for prisoners of different religious persuasions. Unfortunately, it appears that he was too sociable for such a role, as his lawyer, Jay Surgent, revealed that he was relieved of his duties for talking to the other prisoners. The attorney speculated that Chrisley was fired for sharing information with people who could tell it with the outside world, raising privacy concerns among officials.

As of this writing, it remains to be seen if Chrisley will be given a new job by the FPC Pensacola staff. Regardless of what his role will be in the facility moving forward, though, it seems that the reality star will be stuck behind bars for the foreseeable future.