Footage Of Terrifier's Art The Clown Actor As The Joker Surfaces - And It's Dividing Fans

David Howard Thornton's portrayal of Art the Clown in the Terrifier movies has turned him into a modern-day horror icon. Art is arguably the most sadistic clown in all of pop culture, as he's hacked, slashed, and flamed his way to box office success while making audience members feel physically sick. However, the "Terrifier" antagonist isn't the only circus-inspired villain Thornton has played, as he previously portrayed the Joker in a Batman fan film — and it's polarizing DC Comics fans.

A clip uploaded by X (formerly Twitter) user @PimpMasterYoda1 features the "Terrifier" star in action as Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime. The scene shows him entering a dimly-lit room and gleefully tormenting a pair of hapless victims who aren't happy to see his smiling face. Only one of them gets to live, so Joker offers them a chance to fight for it with a sadistic game involving guns. Thornton's take on the character is more cartoonish than Joaquin Phoenix's performance as Joker, but it's full of the sinister energy that catapulted him to fame as Art.

Now that the clip has resurfaced, some fans are calling for Thornton to wear the face paint in a legitimate DC Studios project. That said, others feel that he's a bad fit for the role for various reasons. With that in mind, let's take a look at the fan film, find out what people have been saying about Thornton's performance, and learn about his history with the DC character.