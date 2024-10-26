Why Did Cisco Leave The Flash & Where Is Carlos Valdes Now?

When "The Flash" began, Cisco was Team Flash's resident tech expert, working closely with his best friend Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) to keep Central City from being overrun by super-criminals. But unbeknownst to Cisco, he too was affected when the particle accelerator exploded, though it took a few years for his powers to manifest. Once they did, he began "vibing," which allowed him to not just see into other dimensions but travel between them. Eventually, he was able to manifest his powers into full-on concussive blasts, which could be used offensively in combat. For years, Cisco (under his heroic alias, Vibe) worked alongside The Flash out in the field. That is, until his powers were lost.

Following the rebirth of the multiverse in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event, Cisco felt useless on Team Flash without his powers. This became especially true as he saw his friends continuing to grow in their own careers and abilities, all while S.T.A.R. Labs changed drastically around him. Eventually, Cisco built a mechanized suit that mimicked his Vibe abilities, and — now calling himself Mecha-Vibe — resumed his superheroics. But this was only temporary. Wanting to grow professionally as well as personally, Cisco decided to take up the challenge of becoming the next Director of Technology and Science for A.R.G.U.S., with him and his girlfriend Kamilla Hang (Victoria Park) leaving for Star City at the end of Season 7.

Despite "The Flash" running for another two seasons, Cisco is never seen again. Well, that's not fully true. Cisco returns via flashbacks and constant callbacks, but Carlos Valdes himself never returned to the Arrowverse.