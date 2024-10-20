Why The Main Cast Of Hijack Looks So Familiar

Apple TV+ reminded audiences what a classic action blockbuster could look like and spread it across seven episodes with "Hijack." Released in 2023, the show centers on a divorced husband and father whose flight hits turbulence when it's taken over by armed assailants that have a very specific agenda that slowly begins to show with every passing hour in the air. Earning a decent 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, the show was praised for its front man being the type of hero that you really just don't see anymore, and the way he deals with a twitchy team of hijackers whose trigger fingers get itchier and itchier as the show goes on.

But just like every other show on Apple's streaming service, "Hijack" thrives thanks to not just its lead but the supporting talent that applies the pressure in this nerve-wracking watch. Bursting with British stars in a tightly wound story penned by George Kay, whose past credits include "Killing Eve" and Netflix's "Lupin," "Hijack" is another in a long list of shows under the Apple umbrella that needs to be added to your watchlist if it hasn't already been. But just who is among the crew that makes it such a worthwhile watch? Well, put your trays in their upright position and find out who's who on Flight KA29, starting with its first class passenger.