Why The Main Cast Of Hijack Looks So Familiar
Apple TV+ reminded audiences what a classic action blockbuster could look like and spread it across seven episodes with "Hijack." Released in 2023, the show centers on a divorced husband and father whose flight hits turbulence when it's taken over by armed assailants that have a very specific agenda that slowly begins to show with every passing hour in the air. Earning a decent 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, the show was praised for its front man being the type of hero that you really just don't see anymore, and the way he deals with a twitchy team of hijackers whose trigger fingers get itchier and itchier as the show goes on.
But just like every other show on Apple's streaming service, "Hijack" thrives thanks to not just its lead but the supporting talent that applies the pressure in this nerve-wracking watch. Bursting with British stars in a tightly wound story penned by George Kay, whose past credits include "Killing Eve" and Netflix's "Lupin," "Hijack" is another in a long list of shows under the Apple umbrella that needs to be added to your watchlist if it hasn't already been. But just who is among the crew that makes it such a worthwhile watch? Well, put your trays in their upright position and find out who's who on Flight KA29, starting with its first class passenger.
Sam Nelson, Idris Elba
A man who needs no introduction (unless you've been stuck in TSA's security lines for the past two decades), taking on the role of Sam Nelson in "Hijack" is the incredibly talented Idris Elba. Though he's trying to save the day and ensure a safe landing in the process in "Hijack," Elba became a name worth looking out for when he rose to fame in HBO's highly revered crime drama "The Wire," where he played Baltimore drug kingpin Stringer Bell. From there, the roles began to come in thick and fast with the London-born star appearing in numerous big-screen franchises, including his role as Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Stacker Pentecost in "Pacific Rim," and the "Black Superman" Brixton Lore in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw." Simply put, if Elba's name is on the cast list for just about anything, chances are you're going to enjoy yourself at some point during the film.
Television-wise, Elba still made some space for himself to carve out what is now an iconic character in the detective genre in the form of John Luther in the long-running BBC television series, "Luther." The show was so popular, it got a standalone film on Netflix with "Luther: Fallen Sun." Elba also gained critical acclaim starring in films like "Beasts of No Nationm" and even spent some time in the director's chair for his directorial debut, "Yardie." He also earned a well-deserved Oscar nomination for his turn as the late Nelson Mandela in the biopic "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom."
Stuart Atterton, Neil Maskell
With a thrilling series like "Hijack," the villain needs to be as good as its hero; thankfully, the casting director found just the man for the show's hard-faced, short-fused foe in Neil Maskell. Stepping into the shoes of Stuart Atterton, Maskell's character is the brains of the operation and the jittery, unstoppable force to Elba's immovable object. Tackling a tough character like this isn't anything new for Maskell, given his previous roles that have demanded some pretty intense performances. Horror fans will be familiar with his appearance in the absolutely soul-crushing "Kill List," for example. Directed by Ben Wheatley, the film is an underrated horror gem that casts Maskell as a hitman who takes on one last job only to fall into a hellish spiral that leads to one of the most harrowing situations he's ever experienced.
Additionally, Maskell starred as a one-man army in British revenge movie "Bull," a role that acts as a great testament as to why he can nail being the guy you absolutely don't want to mess with in a tense situation. For "Peaky Blinders" fans, Maskell's familiar mug might strike a chord given that he was the man barking orders at Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) as Winston Churchill (albeit under a hefty dose of prosthetic makeup) in the fifth and sixth seasons of the show.
Daniel O'Farrell, Max Beesley
While Idris Elba is sweating it out in the air and scribbling codes on convenient water bottle packaging, there are a handful of allies on the ground who are trying to ensure that Flight KA29 lands smoothly. One of Sam's most surprising team players however, is his ex-wife's new beau, Daniel O'Farrell. He's played by Max Beesley, another English actor with a face you can't always quite place, which is fitting given that his most notable appearance was in a Stephen King show where they're getting regularly stolen.
His first big break on U.S. television was in "Suits," where he appeared in seven Season 3 episodes as Stephen Huntley. The London-version of Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Beesley stirred things up on the USA Network show before earning a recurring role starring opposite Claire Danes in Showtime's globe-trotting thriller series, "Homeland." In 2020 he starred with Paddy Considine, Ben Mendelsohn, and Cynthia Erivo in HBO's skin-crawling adaptation of "The Outsider." Here, Beesley stands out as a force to be reckoned with after his brother finds himself caught in the grip of King's monstrous creation that imitates anyone it comes in contact with. It's absolutely worth a watch after you've come down from "Hijack" despite HBO deciding not to move forward with a second season.
Captain Rob Allen, Ben Miles
While there's no doubt that Idris Elba's character is having a stressful flight, chances are good that the folks in the cockpit aren't having a great time either. That includes Captain Robin Allen, played in the series by Ben Miles. An actor that'll once again have you performing the Leo pointing at the TV meme, Miles has appeared in several notable films over the years, but he really broke big across the pond after appearing in the sitcom "Coupling." Starring alongside Jack Davenport (James Norrington in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies), this really was the British answer to "Friends," and while it didn't last as long as the NBC hit, it did have its moments.
As for his big-screen outings, Miles has collaborated on two Wachowski-backed projects, firstly with "V for Vendetta," which was directed by James McTeigue, and then in 2008's now-cult classic adaptation of "Speed Racer." Flash forward to 2016, and Miles found a place amongst the royals in another series, Netflix's hit period drama, "The Crown," where he played Peter Townsend. However, "Star Wars" fans will most likely recognize him as the friend and ally of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) in "Andor," which he could end up playing a more prominent part in when the Disney+ show's highly anticipated second season debuts in 2025.
Zahra Gafoor, Archie Panjabi
Another ally Sam doesn't know he has on the ground comes in the form of Zahra Gafoor, a British counterterrorism operative who's hot on the trail of the hijackers and their plans. She's played by Archie Panjabi, who appeared alongside Kiera Knightley and Parminder Nagra in the 2002 sports comedy gem "Bend It Like Beckham." Years later, Panjabi broke big on American television, starring opposite Julianna Margulies in "The Good Wife," where she turned in an incredible performance as private investigator Kalinda Sharma. This role earned her one Golden Globe nomination and three Emmy nominations, the latter of which culminated in a win for best supporting actress in 2010.
Since then, Panjabi has appeared in "San Andreas" opposite Dwayne Johnson as they dodged tectonic shifts and falling debris, a starring role in "I Know This Much Is True" alongside Mark Ruffalo, and seven episodes of the television adaptation of "Snowpiercer." When it comes to the actor's future gigs, Whovians can look forward to her sharing the screen with Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor when "Doctor Who" returns in 2025.