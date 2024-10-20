The Rugrats Live-Action Movie Is Causing Controversy & Scaring Fans - Here's Why

There was a time when Nickelodeon dominated television, and at the forefront of the takeover was a squad of dumb babies (Angelica's words, not ours) who were absorbing the real world in their own special way. The Rugrats first wobbled onto our TVs in 1991 and made it to the big screen in two movies — "The Rugrats Movie" and "Rugrats in Paris." Now, after the show got a CGI reboot in 2021, Paramount believes there's still some fun to be had with Tommy, Angelica, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, and Kimi, with plans to bring the Rugrats into the real world, which might terrify you as much as it already has for those that caught the news.

In October 2024, Deadline reported that a brand new (brace yourself) CGI and live-action hybrid movie was in the pipeline, and that a director was already on board to take this iconic team of toddlers into a new era. Flipping the latch on the group's playpen is Jason Moore, who has a fairly funny filmography that could benefit the project. He'll be working from a script penned by "Saturday Night Live" alumni Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell. But just what kind of adventure will Tommy and company be getting up to, and when can we expect the Rugrats to return? Well, hang onto your "diapies," folks. Things are about to get weird — and it wouldn't be the first time.