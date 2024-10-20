Vikings: Valhalla's Confusing Timeline Problems & How They Ruined Everything

With its medieval world of ancient Nordic gods, fierce shield-maidens, axe-wielding warriors clad in snug leather, and a mostly untamed North Sea, the History Channel's "Vikings" presents a bewitching account of legendary figure Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). The series, which imagines Ragnar's journey from simple farmer to the Scandinavian king responsible for Vikings raiding and ultimately colonizing communities throughout Europe and beyond, wove together six seasons' worth of tales from medieval Scandinavian sagas.

The Netflix sequel "Vikings: Valhalla" picks up the Viking saga long after Ragnar's death. And much like the tricky "Vikings" timeline, the timeline of the later series, which recounts the exploits of the last great legendary heroes of the Viking Age, condenses historical events in a way that can be hard to follow at times.

Like "Vikings," many of the plotlines in "Valhalla" are connected to real historical events. The three-season series, which primarily follows famed Viking siblings Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), begins about a century after Ragnar's death with the St. Brice's Day Massacre of 1002 C.E. But while the end of the series depicts Harald's (Luke Harmon) ascension to solo Viking king after the death of his co-ruler and nephew Magnus (Set Sjöstrand), which historically occurred in 1047 C.E., the ages and experiences of the characters don't exactly line up with their real-world counterparts. In other words, it's best not to look too closely at the timeline.