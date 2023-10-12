Children Of The Corn: 'He Who Walks Behind The Rows' Explained

"Children of the Corn" remains one of Stephen King's most enduring works. The original short story was published in 1977, and it went on to spawn a massive film franchise beginning in 1984, with the most recent iteration materializing in 2020. And it wouldn't be a successful King story without a malevolent, seemingly unkillable entity driving the madness. That's where He Who Walks Behind the Rows enters the picture.

The demonic idol has appeared in most entries to the "Children of the Corn" franchise as a deity that manipulates children into sacrificing the adults in the nearby vicinity. It also holds dominion over the cornfields and every crop within them, functioning as an extension of itself. He Who Walks Behind the Rows has assumed many forms over the years. In the original short story, the beast is portrayed as a red-eyed monster, while the first film sees the monster assume the shape of red clouds. Sequels portray the demon as a tentacled abomination.

Despite its horrific machinations, He Who Walks Behind the Rows can usually be defeated (at least temporarily) by setting the central cornfield ablaze or otherwise destroying the crops. However, that never seems to keep it down for long, as there have been 11 movies total in the franchise. It also seems content with spreading chaos for chaos' sake, demanding blood sacrifices and making children do its murderous bidding without a clear endgame other than vaguely taking over the world. It's an elusive antagonist, but that's part of the appeal all these years later.