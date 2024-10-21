The Ending Of The 8 Show, Explained: Clearing Up Netflix's Confusing Horror Show

The Korean psychological horror drama "The 8 Show" took Netflix by storm in 2024, presenting a new take on the survivalist game show subgenre. Adapted from an unexpected piece of source material — in this case, a webtoon — "The 8 Show" presents us with eight individuals vying for billions in prize money. Their goal? To last as long as possible in an austere building where time must be earned through providing entertainment to viewers.

Though it's often compared to "Squid Game," which explores the nature of human morality and the fundamental natures of good and evil, "The 8 Show" takes a different approach to its subject matter. With heavy-handed messaging, the series examines real-world problems, delving into social class and economic structure to drive home issues of inequality and state corruption. A slow-build thriller that starts with a simple problem, the story quickly snowballs as contestants on "The 8 Show" learn the rules of the game. And with each new revelation comes a twist, usually escalating the terror each time.

By the end of the eight-episode series, viewers may have trouble discerning exactly what exactly happened. But that's why we're here: To explain the ending of "The 8 Show," and how it's designed to hold a mirror up to modern society.