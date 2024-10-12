The 11 Most Awkward Love Scenes In '90s Comedies That Still Make Us Cringe

Woody Allen's personal life has been considered cringeworthy by many since he separated from his then-longterm partner, Mia Farrow, in 1992 while admitting to dating her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn. Despite this, he continued making films and enjoyed a prestigious professional reputation long after the scandal died down, with Allen and Previn even marrying in 1997. In 2017, however, statements by Allen's adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, alleging that Allen sexually abused her as a child garnered mainstream media attention. Since this second scandal came to light, Allen and his films have been ostracized and may be even more difficult to watch for anyone familiar with the details.

In 1995's "Mighty Aphrodite," which Allen wrote and directed, Allen plays a middle-aged man named Lenny who becomes obsessed with the biological mother of his genius adopted son. Lenny finds her, a woman named Linda (Mira Sorvino), and upon discovering that she is a sex worker, attempts to fix her life. While Lenny avoids a sexual relationship with Linda at first, he does eventually seek comfort in her arms.

Lenny, however, goes back to his wife the next day and soon loses touch with Linda. Woody Allen is 30 years older than Mira Sorvino and the age difference is ... noticeable. Watching them get physical is decidedly uncomfortable, and it's awful to see Linda tossed aside by Lenny (as she has been by many people in her life) after their one night together.

