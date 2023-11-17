Eli Roth Reveals The Real-Life Tragedy Behind Thanksgiving's Black Friday Scene - Exclusive

While writer-director Eli Roth's fake trailer-turned-movie "Thanksgiving" naturally focuses on a twisted look at the festive holiday, the long-awaited horror thriller is actually rooted in another traditional day that immediately follows it.

New in theaters, "Thanksgiving" is based on the fake trailer within director duo Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's 2007 double feature "Grindhouse." Finally fleshed out as a feature film, "Thanksgiving" follows an axe-wielding serial killer donning the mask of historical pilgrim John Carver who goes on a sadistic, murderous rampage spurred by a Black Friday tragedy.

Chatting with Looper in an exclusive interview, Roth said he and "Thanksgiving" co-writer Jeff Rendell initially struggled in coming up with a premise for the film, since both of them felt the fake trailer in "Grindhouse" helped them lived out their fantasies as 12-year-olds who wanted to make a slasher movie surrounding the holiday.

"Growing up in the golden age of slasher films, Jeff and I always believed that this could be a real movie," Roth recalled. "This was our obsession to make it, and 'Grindhouse' was a fantastic opportunity to try out the idea. After we did [the trailer, we realized] there was no plot yet. We just had our kills. Since we felt like we had already done the best parts, [we thought], 'Why even make the movie? We did it and the response was so great. We loved it. All right, it's perfect. We'd never have to make the movie now.'"

What the duo didn't anticipate was that audiences wanted more than just a taste of their faux feature "coming attraction" about a Turkey Day massacre.