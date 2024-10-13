Our Favorite Gemma Chan Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

What's better than a juicy comedy-drama with an all-star ensemble cast? As Steven Soderbergh's 2020 Max film "Let Them All Talk" shows, not a lot. "Let Them All Talk" is a curious movie that collects a group of talented actors — Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Gemma Chan, and Lucas Hedges — under Soderbergh's wing. They all climbed aboard the iconic ocean liner Queen Mary II, and Soderbergh allowed them to improvise much of their dialogue while steering the process and making sure the end result followed the script outline.

The movie's story follows famous author Alice (Streep), whose literary agent Karen (Chan) sends her on a cruise that she also secretly boards to spy on Alice's work. Alice's nephew (Hedges) and two old friends (Bergen and Wiest) complete the core group of characters, which goes on to interact and clash in a number of amazing and heartbreaking ways. The film's unique combination of low-budget production and unparalleled talent immediately made it a critical darling, and watching Chan hold her own with a group of improvising veterans shows how talented she really is. This is especially impressive since the very first scene she filmed was with Streep, a three-time Oscar winner and a bona fide acting legend.

"You can't not be a bit intimidated and a bit over-awed when it's Meryl Streep, and you improvise opposite Meryl Streep the first scene in the film. It was really nerve-racking and you could've heard a pin drop in the restaurant," Chan described the experience to The Hollywood Reporter. "We did the first take and we just jumped in. There was a little bit of a stop-start thing that was slightly awkward, and she just reached over, squeezed my hand, looked me in the eye and said, 'We can do this.' She was so gracious. And I'm sure that Steven, in his way, engineered that to be our first scene together. My character is meant to be on the back foot a bit."