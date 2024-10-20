10 Replacement Directors That Completely Ruined The Movie

Sometimes Hollywood drama can derail a film that might otherwise be a good time. Just like how some actor replacements can ruin a movie, so too can a switch in directors completely change the look, feel, and tone of a film. A director ought to have a complete and full vision for the project they're going to execute, and when they don't, the whole film suffers. As the proverbial "captain" of the moviemaking ship, everyone looks to the director for guidance, supervision, and general morale. While there are certainly bad directors out there, sometimes even good directors can go wrong when taking over a project from a peer.

Whether it's down to opposing visions or clashing personalities, creative ventures like filmmaking can easily go wrong when those in charge aren't on the same page. Yes, there's more often a battle between the director and the studio financing the project, but replacement directors can cause just as much harm if they're not careful. These are some examples of movies that were changed forever (and not in a good way) because directors were replaced at some point in the process. Some of the final products turned out better than others, but overall, these examples remind us of the importance of a cohesive creative vision. Ready? Action!