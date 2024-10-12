Zawe Ashton Movies And TV Shows You Need To Watch Right Now

This one's only ranked so low because Zawe Ashton's role in it is brief. Hulu's version of "The Handmaid's Tale" — adapted from Margaret Atwood's seminal feminist novel — tracks a post-war America — now known as Gilead — where fertile women are pressed into service of the state to deliver babies into the arms of the rich and infertile. The center of the drama is June (Elisabeth Moss), who is separated from her daughter and husband and pressed into service by the state. In defiance of the constant humiliation she is subjected to, June rebels and seeks a way to reunite with her family. The sixth and final season of "The Handmaid's Tale" will debut in 2025.

Ashton's Oona is a Canadian human rights advocate who works with Moira Strand (Samira Wiley) to spirit refugees out of Chicago and get them to safety in Toronto. Along the way, they develop a romantic relationship, but when Moira chooses to try to sneak June out of Gilead on their transports, they argue about whether or not taking June will endanger the other refugees. It's a three-episode-long role, but it's a powerful one that Ashton invests with a stately grace.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).