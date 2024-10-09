7 Rose Byrne Movies And Tv Shows To See If You Loved Her In Physical And Platonic

Apple TV+ continues to draw in a whole host of talent, and one actress who definitely deserves a mention is Rose Byrne. She has starred in all three seasons of "Physical" for the streaming service, along with the impressively funny "Platonic," which debuted in 2023. Should you like to see more of Byrne in action, there's a whole host of worthy watches to dig into. All of them highlight how great Byrne can be whenever she puts her name on a project. How fortunate then, that we've made a list of the best of the bunch to get through.

From haunting horrors to films that the whole family can watch together, all of them are brilliant entries from Byrne's filmography. To start us off, what better follow-up for her TV stint with Seth Rogen than the first time they collaborated on the big screen by fighting back against Zac Efron in full frat-bro mode?