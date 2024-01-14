28 Years Later: Writer, Director, And More Details

When it comes to returning to the world of "28 Days Later," fans have been crying out like Cillian Murphy's confused bike messenger, Jim, wondering if anyone is out there with another story to tell for years. The first film — written by Alex Garland and directed by Danny Boyle — didn't necessarily shuffle into being one of the best zombie movies of all time but rather sprinted like a feral Olympic runner. Five years later, the Rage virus, which transforms its victims into homicidal maniacs, returned in a slightly weaker dose with "28 Weeks Later" in 2007 and has laid dormant ever since.

Now, almost (ahem) 28 years since the first film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed a brand new movie is in development. Providing a fresh dose of Rage, the untitled entry will be not only a trip back to the franchise but the first of a new and furious trilogy to scare the living snot out of us. But who will be at the helm, and which unfortunate souls will be sent running for the hills while that ominous and heart-pounding theme kicks in after almost three decades? Well, bar the doors and barricade the windows because they're coming whether you like it or not.