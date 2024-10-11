All Of Brandon Lee's Movies, Ranked
The untold truth of Brandon Lee is forever intertwined with his final movie, and the tragic end of his life while filming it. The makers of 1994's "The Crow" finished the film after Lee died in a freak on-set accident, and the movie turned Lee into a posthumous superstar.
Lee's performance as the undead, vengeful Eric Draven is nothing short of iconic, but "The Crow" isn't the only movie Bruce Lee's son made before his untimely death. For fans who wish to look into the actor's other roles, here's a look at Brandon Lee's action-packed films, ranked from best to worst.
Laser Mission
1989's "Laser Mission" is exactly what you can expect from a 1980s movie that's called "Laser Mission." A somewhat lackluster James Bond-style spy action film that stars Brandon Lee as the suave, high-kicking Michael Gold, the movie's main claims to fame are cast-related. Apart from being one of the few movies where Lee has a starring role, "Laser Mission" also features the great Ernest Borgnine as Professor Braun.
In other circumstances, the film might have been destined to suffer an unfortunate fate in bargain bin purgatory. However, Lee's untimely death caused many people to seek out his movies, which helped "Laser Mission" find success on the home rental front. Apart from its place in "The Crow" star's filmography, though, "Laser Mission" is nothing to write home about. Even the worst James Bond movies run circles around the film, and it's up to the viewer whether Lee's stint as a secret agent counts as a guilty pleasure or a full-on cinematic atrocity.
Showdown in Little Tokyo
While 1991's "Showdown in Little Tokyo" isn't a good movie by any stretch of imagination, it has a healthy action movie pedigree thanks to its two iconic stars. 1980s action legend Dolph Lundgren and Brandon Lee play Chris Kenner and Johnny Murata, two martial artist cops who become reluctant partners and immediately clash.
Lundgren's tough-as-nails Japanophile Kenner and Lee's straight-laced and Western-minded Murata make a surprisingly fun buddy cop duo, as both men get plenty of action scenes to prove their mettle. With pre-"Wayne's World" Tia Carrere in a supporting role and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa ("Mortal Kombat") as the main antagonist, the movie has plenty of early-1990s charm that makes it well worth watching if you're an action fan.
Kung Fu: The Movie
"Kung Fu: The Movie" is precisely what it says on the tin. The 1986 TV movie is based on the hit David Carradine show "Kung Fu," and returns to main character Caine's (Carradine) story over a decade after the series ended. While the wandering martial artist may be retired, he still has powerful enemies out there. Unfortunately, one of them forces him to return to the martial arts game in order to fight his most formidable opponent yet: Caine's own son, Chun Wang (Brandon Lee).
Lee playing Caine's long-lost son in the movie is noteworthy, not only because it ties him to one of the most famous early American martial arts programs, but because his father also had a personal connection to "Kung Fu." Bruce Lee famously auditioned for the show but lost the role of Caine to Carradine. Combine this with the long-standing but false urban legend that claims "Kung Fu" was actually Lee's own stolen invention, and it can be a strange experience to watch the younger Lee clash with Caine on-screen.
Incidentally, the movie is just one of the two "Kung Fu"-themed projects Lee appeared in. He also shot a 1987 pilot for sequel series "Kung Fu: The Next Generation," in which he plays the son of Caine's contemporary descendant (David Darlow). However, the show never made it beyond that.
Rapid Fire
1992's "Rapid Fire" came after the West German "Laser Mission" and "Showdown in Little Tokyo," in which Dolph Lundgren is the more established action star. However, it's a significant film in Brandon Lee's legacy since it's his first big American starring role, as well as his arguably best-known movie after "The Crow." Surprisingly for a martial arts film, "Rapid Fire" was a Top 10 rental video hit even before Lee's death. When the news of the tragedy broke, public demand for the movie spiked sharply.
While it's not a groundbreaking film by any means, "Rapid Fire" isn't a bad U.S. introduction for a martial arts action star. Lee plays Jake Lo, a student whose father is killed and who teams up with a cop (Powers Boothe) to bring the culprit to justice. This is done with the finest 1990s crime-fighting standards of the motorcycle-through-a-window, foot-to-the-face variety, which makes "Rapid Fire" a great watch if you're into the great spin-kicking B-movies of yesteryear.
Legacy of Rage
"Legacy of Rage" is arguably Brandon Lee's only film that directly compares to his father's screen work, and the younger Lee flies the family flag proudly. Ronny Yu's 1986 Hong Kong action film casts Lee as Brandon Ma, a regular guy who's out for revenge after his crime lord friend (Michael Wong) betrays him. Fortunately, Brandon happens to be an excellent martial artist, and tears his way through petty gang members and high-level criminals alike.
While the movie's promotional material was quick to market him as Bruce Lee's son, Brandon Lee has a noticeably different screen presence than his father, and his fighting scenes also have their own vibe. Still, his martial arts prowess is undeniable, and watching him effortlessly defeat opponents played by cult martial arts actors like Bolo Yeung (who would go on to play "Bloodsport" villain Chong Li) is enough to convince even the most ardent Bruce Lee fan that the apple didn't fall far from the tree.
The Crow
And then there is "The Crow." Brandon Lee's decision to make action and martial arts movies meant that he would have to do something truly magnificent in order to escape his father's long shadow. In Alex Proyas' 1994 movie, he did precisely that, proving once and for all that he was more than just Bruce Lee's son.
An impossibly stylish cult movie, a superhero film, a gothic love story, and a brutal revenge thriller all wrapped up in one, "The Crow" is a unique film that's beloved by both audiences and critics. The story, visuals, and mood are all on point in film ... but none of them would matter one bit if it wasn't for Lee. The young actor wears Eric Draven's leather gear and heavy makeup like second skin, and embodies the role like he was born to play it.
The on-set shooting accident that killed Lee at the age of 28 adds a lot to the legacy of "The Crow," of course. Still, more than anything, the movie is a showcase of the young actor's unique aura, and irrefutable proof that Brandon Lee had what it took to be a huge star.