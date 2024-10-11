All Of Brandon Lee's Movies, Ranked

"Kung Fu: The Movie" is precisely what it says on the tin. The 1986 TV movie is based on the hit David Carradine show "Kung Fu," and returns to main character Caine's (Carradine) story over a decade after the series ended. While the wandering martial artist may be retired, he still has powerful enemies out there. Unfortunately, one of them forces him to return to the martial arts game in order to fight his most formidable opponent yet: Caine's own son, Chun Wang (Brandon Lee).

Lee playing Caine's long-lost son in the movie is noteworthy, not only because it ties him to one of the most famous early American martial arts programs, but because his father also had a personal connection to "Kung Fu." Bruce Lee famously auditioned for the show but lost the role of Caine to Carradine. Combine this with the long-standing but false urban legend that claims "Kung Fu" was actually Lee's own stolen invention, and it can be a strange experience to watch the younger Lee clash with Caine on-screen.

Incidentally, the movie is just one of the two "Kung Fu"-themed projects Lee appeared in. He also shot a 1987 pilot for sequel series "Kung Fu: The Next Generation," in which he plays the son of Caine's contemporary descendant (David Darlow). However, the show never made it beyond that.