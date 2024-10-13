'90s B Movies That Are Actually Worth Watching (Even If They're Terrible)

What is a B-movie, anyway? The term once referred to the Hollywood practice of showing two movies at theater screenings – a major studio or "A" picture first, followed by a cheaper "B" movie. That definition now applies any low-budget, non-studio production, and usually a genre film like horror, action, or science fiction. B-movies are churned out every day; most streaming services offer dozens of new films in this category, all vying for audiences' attention with sex, violence, faded stars, and a passing similarity to bigger-budget features.

Many B-movies are among the worst movies ever made, but not all B-movies are junk. "Night of the Living Dead" (1968) reshaped horror tropes, but is still essentially a B-movie; so are "Slacker," "Clerks," and "The Evil Dead." Every decade since the dawn of talkies has its share of popular and successful B-movies, and the 1990s are no exception. Following is a list of '90s-era B-movies that are worth checking out for a variety of reasons, from hidden quality to unintentional laughs.