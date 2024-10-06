The 10 Goodest Disney Dog Movies From The '90s, Ranked

"Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" (which shows up later in our list) was a modest box office success in 1993, so Disney turned it from a remake into a franchise, adding on to the adventures of Chance (Michael J. Fox), Sassy (Sally Field), and Shadow (Ralph Waite, taking over for the late Don Ameche) with a follow-up three years later. Audiences and critics agreed that the sequel wasn't very good, so it's not as well-remembered as the previous installment, in spite of the fact that the film reunites most of the first movie's cast.

This time out, the Burnford-Seavers decide to vacation in Canada, but their animals break loose in a panic while being transferred to their plane. The threesome must now survive on the streets of San Francisco while their family frantically looks for them. They join a large gang of animals called Riley's Gang, and Chance finds love with Delilah (Carla Gugino), but for their loving humans, it's a race against time before the furry trio is sent to the dog pound.

It's a more convincing sequel idea than the one that haunts "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," but the writing is much weaker for this installment of the trio's adventures. The movie has also aged poorly, with '90s-isms springing out all over. It also adds way too many talking animals to the cast and far too many in-jokes about those talking animals. To wit: Tommy Lasorda and Bob Uecker voice Lucky Lasorda and Trixie Uecker, respectively. In the end, it's the kind of movie that opened the door for a whole host of rancid talking animal movies.