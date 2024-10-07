What Does Marvel's Mephisto Really Look Like?
The devil is known for taking on many forms, and that's certainly true for the Marvel Universe's version of the Father of Lies. Mephisto is an inter-dimensional demon who's appeared in several variations throughout the years, but he does boast a distinct general look that makes him instantly recognizable to his myriad of adversaries and fans — and let's just say that it's the stuff of nightmares.
Given that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has focused on other Big Bads such as Thanos and Kang the Conqueror, it's easy for Mephisto to be overlooked among fans of the movies and TV shows. While he is a longstanding figure in the comics, he has yet to be given the mainstream attention he deserves. Until Marvel's devil is given top-billing in an on-screen project, his appearance and sordid antics will remain a mystery. So, without further ado, let's take a deep dive into Mephisto's backstory and explore some of the memorable looks he's rocked since debuting on the page over half a century ago.
Who is Mephisto?
Before we delve deeper into the story of Mephisto and his appearance, let's explore the character's origins. Mephisto was created by Stan Lee and Steve Buscema in 1968, with the antagonist first appearing in the "Silver Surfer" #3 before going on to carve an ever-present legacy in the Marvel Universe.
Throughout the years, the demon has come up against some of Marvel's most formidable heroes, including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and Doctor Strange. One of his most notable storylines occurred in J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada's "One More Day," which sees Spidey make a deal with the demon to save Aunt May's life in exchange for his marriage to Mary Jane Watson being erased from history. Elsewhere, John Byrne's "West Coast Avengers" run sees Mephisto instruct his henchman, Mister Pandemonium, to absorb the souls of Wanda Maximoff's and Vision's children and wear their anguished faces on his hands like a pair of tormented sock puppets.
Needless to say, Mephisto is a villain who enjoys messing with people and playing mind games. He also boasts an array of powers and abilities that facilitate his warped causes, including shape-shifting, creating illusions, and manipulating his victims. He's arguably more akin to a spectral force than a physical entity, which has allowed him to adopt a litany of guises throughout the years. With that in mind, let's look at some of them.
What does Mephisto REALLY look like -- and why does he have so many forms?
Mephisto has the ability to inhabit practically any form that takes his fancy, hence why he's such a master manipulator. He's appeared as everything from snakes to humans, but his most notable forms are nightmare fuel that are spooky enough to send shivers down the spines of even the most ardent horror fans.
Marvel's evil demon was inspired by the Faust legend and the devil from Christian theology. As such, his appearance is typically that of a red, horned figure that echoes other pop culture depictions of the Father of Lies. At the same time, he's often been portrayed as a dragon-like lizard creature with a very long tongue, which is arguably his most terrifying form due to how monstrous it is.
While Mephisto's various forms have undoubtedly been inspired by different creators wanting to put their own stamp on the character, he mainly uses this power so that he can make despicable deals with people and enslave their souls. He's the type of villain who enjoys playing mind games, and it'd be great to see him brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an impactful way.
Does Mephisto exist in the MCU?
Two certain characters on "WandaVision" teased Mephisto's arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The storyline about the birth of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) twins has parallels with the aforementioned comic book tale in which the demon's homeboy absorbs the toddlers. The Disney+ series ultimately unveils Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as the series' big villain, but the witch paved the way for Mephisto entering the franchise.
"Agatha All Along" Season 1, Episode 3 contains a scene where the sorceress Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) posits that Agatha's missing son, Nicholas Scratch, could be one of Mephisto's agents, as there are rumors going around that his mother offered his soul in exchange for the Darkhold. The sorceress mentions Mephisto by name, indicating that he exists in this universe.
Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom looks set to become the MCU's next formidable foe, so Mephisto might not be the franchise's priority villain at the moment. However, the fact his existence is now official suggests that Kevin Feige and co. might have plans for him down the line. If they do, it will be interesting to see which form he takes. Given that he's capable of adopting various guises, it's possible that he'll mess with everyone by appearing as some familiar faces before he unveils his true demonic self. As it stands, though, we don't have enough evidence about Marvel's plans for him to know for sure.