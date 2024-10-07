What Does Marvel's Mephisto Really Look Like?

Before we delve deeper into the story of Mephisto and his appearance, let's explore the character's origins. Mephisto was created by Stan Lee and Steve Buscema in 1968, with the antagonist first appearing in the "Silver Surfer" #3 before going on to carve an ever-present legacy in the Marvel Universe.

Throughout the years, the demon has come up against some of Marvel's most formidable heroes, including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and Doctor Strange. One of his most notable storylines occurred in J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada's "One More Day," which sees Spidey make a deal with the demon to save Aunt May's life in exchange for his marriage to Mary Jane Watson being erased from history. Elsewhere, John Byrne's "West Coast Avengers" run sees Mephisto instruct his henchman, Mister Pandemonium, to absorb the souls of Wanda Maximoff's and Vision's children and wear their anguished faces on his hands like a pair of tormented sock puppets.

Needless to say, Mephisto is a villain who enjoys messing with people and playing mind games. He also boasts an array of powers and abilities that facilitate his warped causes, including shape-shifting, creating illusions, and manipulating his victims. He's arguably more akin to a spectral force than a physical entity, which has allowed him to adopt a litany of guises throughout the years. With that in mind, let's look at some of them.