Avatar: Every Rumor & Theory About How Sokka Died - That Might Actually Be True

One of the highlights of "The Legend of Korra" is seeing the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" characters later in life. Katara becomes a revered elder of the Southern Water Tribe and helps Korra heal both mentally and physically from her traumatic experiences with Amon, Unalaq, and Zaheer. Toph grumbles her way into Season 4 just in time to help save her children and grandchildren from a fascist earthbending regime, and Zuko gets to ride a dragon in one of the greatest character entrances ever. Sadly, though, Sokka is not among the characters who return in "Korra," and the sequel series makes it clear early on that he died some years earlier.

For many "Airbender" fans, that was a tough pill to swallow. Aang's death was a given since Korra's mere existence requires his reincarnation, but since most of the other younger characters from the original show are still alive 70-odd years later, it seemed especially sad that Sokka wasn't among them. Longevity is generally greater in the "Avatar" universe than in the real world, with particularly powerful individuals living incredibly long lives. Avatar Kyoshi, for instance, canonically died at the age of 230.

Sokka is the glue of the original Team Avatar. He's the comic relief, the boomerang guy, and the one who always has a plan. He proves that even in a magical world, those without bending can be just as valuable to the cause. And to this day, we still don't know how Sokka died, but there are some major theories. Let's get into it.