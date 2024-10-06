How Mr. Krabs Really Died And Who Killed Him, Explained

Some "SpongeBob Squarepants" episodes have been known to go too far. While the long-running Nickelodeon series is aimed at kids, it contains plenty of disturbing moments that have shocked adults, including storylines about itchy viruses, kidnappings, prison sentences, slasher villains, cannibalism, and jellyfish alien dystopias. As such, the death of a supporting character like Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) probably wouldn't shock viewers, and there are some fans out there who believe he passed away. However, there's more to this story than meets the eye.

Thanks to the power of the internet, a rumor spread that Krabs had been murdered, with SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) named as the top suspect. Known as "The Trial of SpongeBob Squarepants for the Murder of Mr. Krabs," it sounds like a believable title of an episode for the often-twisted Nickelodeon cartoon. However, the story in question stems from a critical thinking exercise for educational purposes, albeit one that's very entertaining and could inspire some compelling television. With that in mind, let's dig into Mr. Krabs' history and find out how he was "killed."