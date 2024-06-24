A SpongeBob SquarePants Secret Makes Mr. Krabs The Show's Most Tragic Character

"SpongeBob SquarePants" is the undeniable crown jewel of Nickelodeon, taking its place as the brand's foremost cartoon shortly after its 1999 debut. Now 25 years into its tenure, it still ranks highly among the best Nick shows of all time, with plenty of standout episodes, gags, and even emotional moments to its credit. It has also shone a spotlight on countless residents of Bikini Bottom over the years, including some who are regarded as the best "SpongeBob" characters of them all. One of its most popular names is Mr. Eugene Krabs (Clancy Brown), who, according to one fan theory, maybe the show's most tragic character.

TikTok user @asheleyspam posits that Bikini Bottom is comprised of various objects tossed into the sea by humans, hence why so many buildings appear to be made of car components. With this in mind, it's worth highlighting that Krabs' restaurant, the Krusty Krab, is shaped like an old-school crab trap used by crab fishermen. They theorized that at one point Krabs could've been locked inside this trap, only for him and it to sink to the bottom of the ocean. Once freed by some means, he becomes an entrepreneur, converting his former cage into the site of his immensely profitable business venture.

This is a compelling idea, and it could very well be true. After all, "SpongeBob SquarePants" hasn't been particularly consistent with Krabs' past and the history of the Krusty Krab.