How John Amos Changed Good Times Forever - Even After Getting Fired

In spite of the fact that "Good Times" was a roaring ratings success, John Amos wasn't thrilled with the quality of the sitcom's writing, especially how breakout character J.J. (Jimmie "JJ" Walker) was portrayed.

"The truth of it was when the show first started, we had no African American writers on the show, and some of the attitudes they had written, as per my character and, frankly, for some of the other characters as well, caused me to say, 'Uh uh, we can't do this, we can't do that.' And they'd say, 'What do you mean we can't do this?'" Amos told Sway in the Morning in 2017. While the show was created by two Black men, Eric Monte and Mike Evans, there weren't many other African American writers on staff. Amos wasn't afraid to point out the cultural blunders in his scripts to the writing room and the show's producers, which displeased one and all.

Even worse, Amos felt that they were centering one of the Evans children over the other two. "I felt too much emphasis was being put on J.J. in his chicken hat, saying 'Dy-no-mite!' every third page. I felt just as much emphasis and mileage could have been gotten out of my other two children," he explained to the Television Academy in a 2014 interview.

Amos continued to bring his frustration with the writing team up to them, ultimately leading to a showdown with executive producer Norman Lear. Lear fired Amos instead of addressing his concerns, choosing to get rid of James. "I wasn't the most diplomatic guy in those days, and they got tired of having their lives threatened over jokes," Amos said. "So they said, 'Tell you what, why don't we kill him off? We can get on with our lives!' That taught me a lesson — that I wasn't as important as I thought I was to the show or to Norman Lear's plans."

Amos wasn't alone in being upset about the quality of the writing. Esther Rolle, too, had issues with how J.J. was being written. She lasted for one more season before her character, Florida, was written off at the end of Season 4. Rolle would later be coaxed back to the show to help bring it to its conclusion in Season 6.