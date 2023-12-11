The Real Reason Norman Lear Killed Off James Evans On Good Times

Family patriarch James Evans (John Amos) is a key cast member on the late Norman Lear's sitcom "Good Times" during its first three seasons. Then, in the Season 4 premiere, the Evans family finds out that James died suddenly in a car accident. His character is killed unceremoniously off-screen, pretty clearly indicating Amos' sudden departure from the "Good Times" cast.

Disagreements between Lear and Amos arose for two principal reasons. On one hand, as Amos details in an interview conducted by the Television Academy Foundation available on its YouTube channel, he felt that the show focused too heavily on a comic relief character named J.J. (Jimmie Walker), to the extent that more serious character arcs suffered as a result.

Furthermore, Amos told an interviewer for the YouTube channel VladTV that his attempts at providing input to the show's all white writer's room eventually ballooned into irreconcilable discord between him and Lear. "I felt like I knew more about what a Black family should be and how a Black father would act than our writers, none of whom were Black," he said. "It reached a point where I wasn't very tactful in my complaints about the script."

While Lear allowed him and some of his co-stars to share their own input, what Amos describes as his own brash style of feedback hit a point Lear found excessive. As he recounts, he was let go for acting in a way Lear felt was threatening to the show's writing staff.