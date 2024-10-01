Coming To America And Die Hard 2 Star John Amos Dead At 84
John Amos, a beloved actor best known for playing James Evans, Sr. on "Good Times," died at 84 on August 21, according to his son K.C. Amos (via The Hollywood Reporter). Amos leaves behind two children, daughter Shannon and K.C. He shared his children with his first wife, Noel J. Mickelson, whom he was married to from 1965 to 1975. He married once more in his life, but remained single at the time of his death.
K.C. released a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter following the news, saying, "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned. He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold... and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor." K.C. also confirmed his father died of natural causes.
In addition to entertaining legions of households, Amos was also a veteran. He served in the 50th Armored Division of the New Jersey National Guard, and earned the distinction of Honorary Master Chief of the Coast Guard, according to Military.com. His outstanding life included many highlights worthy of remembrance, both personal and professional.
John Amos' career highlights
John Amos was born on December 27, 1939 in Newark, New Jersey. After a short-lived football career, he was cast as a recurring character on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" (via Film Reference). He continued showing off his funny side in a slew of sitcoms until he landed the part of James Evans, Sr. on "Good Times." He played the character from 1974 to 1976. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, his tenure on the show ended due to constant clashes with the writers over what he felt was an inaccurate depiction of the Black experience.
He earned an Emmy nomination for portraying adult Kunta Kinte in seminal miniseries "Roots" and continued acting well into his golden years. He even reprised his role of Cleo McDowell for 2021's "Coming 2 America." He ended up burying the hatchet with "Good Times" creator Norman Lear, and appeared on "Live in Front of a Studio Audience," which brought together actors from all of Lear's best works.
Amos had an exceptional career, and when Emmy Magazine asked him what he'd like to be remembered for, he responded, "As a guy who made people laugh, who made people think a little bit and who didn't hold himself up to be some philosopher — a guy who had a wonderful ride through life. As someone people enjoyed watching and enjoyed having in their homes."
We've certainly enjoyed seeing Amos on our screens for all of these years, and he will be missed.