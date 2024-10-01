Coming To America And Die Hard 2 Star John Amos Dead At 84

John Amos, a beloved actor best known for playing James Evans, Sr. on "Good Times," died at 84 on August 21, according to his son K.C. Amos (via The Hollywood Reporter). Amos leaves behind two children, daughter Shannon and K.C. He shared his children with his first wife, Noel J. Mickelson, whom he was married to from 1965 to 1975. He married once more in his life, but remained single at the time of his death.

K.C. released a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter following the news, saying, "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned. He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold... and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor." K.C. also confirmed his father died of natural causes.

In addition to entertaining legions of households, Amos was also a veteran. He served in the 50th Armored Division of the New Jersey National Guard, and earned the distinction of Honorary Master Chief of the Coast Guard, according to Military.com. His outstanding life included many highlights worthy of remembrance, both personal and professional.