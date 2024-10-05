The 7 Best Movies To Watch If You Like Planet Of The Apes

It's the end of the world as we know it, but we feel kind of fine, if only for the fact that Caesar was running the joint for a while and did an okay job. Besides the original and iconic movies that began with Charlton Heston punching sand and calling us all maniacs, the Planet of the Apes reboot films provide a stunning depiction of a post-apocalyptic world that knocked humanity down a link on the evolutionary chain in favor of organized apes that still had the occasional scuffle between themselves. Want some more of that, do you? Want to see what our world would look like if everything went to pot and humanity had to cling onto its sanity for dear life? Have you seen Star Wars fandom, lately?

We're kidding, of course (a bit). In the event you want to see some more not-so-wonderful worlds worth venturing into, we've mapped out a variety of different lands that you may find enticing and, more importantly, entertaining. Worlds where carefully placed footsteps are essential, creatures great and small are out to get you, and where man's best friend provides your greatest bit of joy and the easiest route to heartbreak. Reserve your rations, trust only those closest to you, and wrap up warm. It's cold out in the apocalypse.