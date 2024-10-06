Where Was Gilmore Girls Filmed? Every Major Location Revealed

"Gilmore Girls" remains as popular as ever, enjoying a resurgence every year because it is an ideal show to watch in the fall, the perfect season to cozy up with Lorelai (Lauren Graham), Rory (Alexis Bledel), Luke (Scott Patterson), and the whole Stars Hollow gang. But while the show embodies this season on the East Coast so well, one of the things "Gilmore Girls" fans may not know is that the filming for the series took place entirely in California — and not even in a real town.

With the exception of the pilot, which was shot in Toronto, Canada, the major settings in the fictional town of Stars Hollow — such as the iconic town square gazebo, Stars Hollow High, and Luke's Diner — are actually located on "Any Street USA" at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. The expansive set was built on the studio's back lot in 1939, designed to look like a main street for an average mid-west town. It's regularly decorated in accordance with the needs of the show or movie that is being filmed there. For "Gilmore Girls," production designers would need to put a New England spin on the street, covering the trees with autumnal leaves or fake snow when required.

This versatility of the back lot set means a number of other popular shows, like "Hart of Dixie," "Pretty Little Liars," and "Abbot Elementary," have also been able to lay claim to the impressive all-purpose street. But behind the doors, the buildings are empty, so all of the show's indoor scenes took place inside a sound studio. Additionally, the interior and exterior scenes set at the Gilmore Mansion in Hartford, Connecticut — which is the setting for some of the best ever "Gilmore Girls" episodes — were also filmed in the studio, as were the majority of Rory's Yale scenes.