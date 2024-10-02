The Cast Of The Rock Has Changed A Lot Since 1996 - And Suffered A Big Loss

Dr. Goodspeed's co-protagonist in "The Rock" is John Patrick Mason, an old MI6 agent who has been incarcerated for 30 years after stealing important state secrets. He ends up on the Alcatraz mission because he once managed to escape from the facility and finds himself mentoring Goodspeed after the pair become the only survivors of the infiltration team. Mason is played by none other than Sean Connery, who infuses the role with his trademark charm. Connery was already 65 years old when he filmed "The Rock." He retired from on-screen acting in 2003, and his last voice acting role occurred in 2012. He's also the one cast member on this list who is no longer with us; Connery died on October 31, 2020, at 90 years of age.

There's a wild internet theory that "The Rock" is a James Bond sequel, and Mason is secretly 007 himself. Connery certainly played the role like an aged-up, quite justifiably embittered version of his iconic secret agent role. Perhaps because of this, "The Rock" is one of the Scottish actor's most memorable non-Bond roles — along with films like 1986's "Highlander" and 1987's "The Untouchables." Incidentally, the latter movie earned Connery an Academy Award for best supporting actor, which means that both central protagonists in "The Rock" are Oscar winners.