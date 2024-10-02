The 7 Best Movies To Watch If You Loved Pixar's Elemental

2023's "Elemental" was Pixar's most technically challenging film, as may expect of the visual task that comes with creating a romantic comedy-drama about a society of classic natural elements of wind, air, fire, and water. Most of the city's residents are wary of the destructive fire elementals, but a young, feisty fire named Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) and a downcast water element city inspector called Wade Ripple (Mamodou Athie) nevertheless end up on an adventure together all across the magnificent Element City and, eventually, fall in love.

"Elemental" may not go down in history as one of the biggest Pixar movies of all time, but both the public and the critics quite enjoyed it. And after a slow start, the film's box office success finally kicked in to the tune of a worldwide gross of over $496 million. Combine this with all the viewers who have watched it on Disney+ or bought the movie on home video, and there are plenty of people out there who like, if not love, the film. Unfortunately, "Elemental" is Pixar's only visit to Element City so far, so what else can you watch if you loved it and want to watch something with a similar vibe? Here are seven great candidates.