7 Movies You'll Love If You Liked The Menu

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic started wrapping up, several Hollywood films found interesting ways to discuss class warfare and inequality with their elevated premises. One such film was 2022's "The Menu," which actually references the pandemic in a striking way. The pic, which nailed its fine dining aesthetic, follows the beloved Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), who emotionally and physically toys with his diners during a premium meal service. As the malicious chef tries to "kill" his fat-pocketed diners, the working-class Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) tries to plot her escape. A biting satire, "The Menu" succeeds in showing how cooking, like many hobbies and passions, can become commercialized purely for the enjoyment of the wealthy.

Upon release, "The Menu" received extremely positive reviews. Looper critic Reuben Baron gave the film a whopping 10/10 score, praising it for its performances, clever satirical elements, and "eat-the-rich" attitude. Unsurprisingly, "The Menu" has become a recent favorite for many, especially on the film-centric social media site Letterboxd, where over 5,000 cinephiles have given the pic an average 3.5-star rating.

Everyone loves something different about Mark Mylod's "The Menu," which is filled with a complicated cocktail of themes. Some love the film for satirizing (and occasionally celebrating) the world of cooking and fine dining, while others adore it for calling the elite out on their nonsense. If you're looking for movies that are like "The Menu," here are seven that you'll probably end up loving.