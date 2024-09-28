Why The Sausage Party Cast Sounds So Familiar
"Sausage Party" is the most profane major animated movie of 2016, and very possibly of all time. The incredibly adult-themed tale of groceries learning how brutally humans treat them is memorable for various visual reasons, but many of its characters also sound surprisingly familiar. In fact, part of the untold truth of "Sausage Party" is that the film features an impossibly star-studded voice cast.
Frank, Seth Rogen
"Sausage Party" co-creator Seth Rogen voices the film's sausage protagonist Frank. Apart from his many live-action films, Rogen is a prominent voice actor who's known as Mantis in the Kung Fu Panda series and the titular alien in the sci-fi comedy "Paul," among others. He's also an influential producer whose projects include "Preacher," "The Boys," and "Invincible."
Brenda, Kristen Wiig
Co-protagonist Brenda Bunson speaks with the voice of Kristen Wiig. Like Seth Rogen, the former "Saturday Night Live" star combines live-action and voice acting with writing and producer work, and in 2012, she was nominated for an Academy Award for co-writing the screenplay for "Bridesmaids." Apart from her array of comedic work, you may have seen her fight Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) as Barbara "Cheetah" Minerva in "Wonder Woman 1984."
Barry, Michael Cera
It's easy to guess who voices Frank's misshapen sausage friend Barry. From "Superbad and "Juno" to "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" and "Barbie," Michael Cera has added nuances to the nerdy charm he's cultivated since "Arrested Development." It's up to the viewer whether "Sausage Party" ranks among Cera's best or worst movies, but the actor certainly brings his A-game as the plucky Barry.
Douche, Nick Kroll
Nick Kroll's deranged Douche starts out as a one-note pun but becomes the movie's main villain. Soon after "Sausage Party," the actor continued his adult animation run with Netflix's "Big Mouth." There, co-creator Kroll voices main characters Nick Birch and Maury the Hormone Monster, along with multiple recurring figures. He's also appeared in many films and TV shows, memorably playing Simon the Devious on "What We Do in the Shadows."
Carl, Jonah Hill
"21 Jump Street," "The Wolf of Wall Street," and "Moneyball" star Jonah Hill voices Carl, the sausage who's set up for a heroic role amidst the grocery-killing chaos in the kitchen. Unfortunately, his journey is literally cut short by Camille Toh's knife.
The bath salts guy, James Franco
The unnamed guy who becomes aware of sentient groceries when he sees Barry under the influence of bath salts may have Seth Rogen's red fringe hairstyle, but he's actually voiced by James Franco. Franco's other movies include "127 Hours" and "The Disaster Artist."
Teresa Del Taco, Salma Hayek
Teresa Del Taco is one of the friendlier food items despite being at odds with Frank due to their mutual romantic interest in Brenda. A great example of the sheer star power "Sausage Party" has at its disposal, Teresa is voiced by Oscar nominee Salma Hayek of "Frida" and "Desperado" fame.
Kareem Abdul Lavash, David Krumholtz
One half of the bickering bread-themed friends in "Sausage Party," Kareem Abdul Lavash is a serious figure with a wry comment for all situations. His voice actor is David Krumholtz, whose other movie credits include "Serenity" and "Oppenheimer." He has an extensive list of prominent TV roles, notably starring as director Harvey Wasserman on the HBO drama series "The Deuce."
Sammy Bagel Jr., Edward Norton
Kareem Abdul Lavash's friend and partner-in-argument is Sammy Bagel Jr., who's voiced by Edward Norton – just one year after playing Mike in "Birdman" earned him his third Oscar nomination, no less. Norton clearly enjoyed the experience, seeing as he returned to voice Sammy for all eight episodes of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia."
Firewater, Bill Hader
Leader of the Non-Perishables faction, the bottle of Firewater Spirits provides important information about the world. Bill Hader of "Saturday Night Live," "Barry," and "It Chapter Two" fame voices the character, as well as the villainous Douche's hench-bottle Tequila and a jar of El Guaco brand guacamole.
Mr. Grits, Craig Robinson
Firewater's fellow Non-Perishable Mr. Grits is an angry but important background figure in the store's lore. The character's voice actor, Craig Robinson, is well-known for playing warehouse chief Darryl on "The Office" and prominent Season 2 character Ray Heyworth on "Mr. Robot." He also plays Nick in the two Hot Tub Time Machine movies, and the charming criminal Doug Judy on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
Honey Mustard, Danny McBride
The jar of honey mustard that's returned to the store after witnessing the carnage in human kitchens doesn't hesitate to let his opinions be known. Fittingly, "Eastbound & Down," "Vice Principals," and "The Righteous Gemstones" co-creator and star Danny McBride is the voice actor delivering Honey Mustard's barrage of creatively hostile lines.
Darren, Paul Rudd
Darren is a disillusioned Shopwells store manager whose job of throwing expired items away makes him the groceries' equivalent of the devil. True to this reputation, he ends up being one of their biggest threats in the film's finale. While he sounds familiar from the get-go, even Paul Rudd fans might not know that the chronically pleasant Ant-Man actor voices this repugnant character.
Troy, Anders Holm
Troy, the blonde bully sausage, gets his voice from Anders Holm. Among many other things, he's familiar from the movies "Intern," "How to Be Single," and "Game Over, Man!" On the small screen, he's known for playing main character Bill Randa on the Apple TV+ MonsterVerse show "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." He also co-created and played Anders Holmvik on the Comedy Central sitcom "Workaholics."
Ketchup, Harland Williams
The ketchup bottle who gets the roasting of a lifetime from Honey Mustard is voiced by Harland Williams, who also provides the vocal work for Baba Ganoush and a drug dealer. Williams is a prominent voice actor who's known for voicing Lug in the animated sci-fi movie "Robots," and can also be seen in movies like "Dumb and Dumber" and the 1997 Disney comedy "Rocketman."
Baby Carrot, Sugar Lyn Beard
Sugar Lyn Beard voices the baby carrot who tells the other groceries to flee before it gets eaten alive to everyone's horror. She also voices cookies in the film. Beard has also appeared in movies like "The Package," "Unpregnant," and "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates." She's played multiple roles on The CW's superhero series "The Flash," and revisited the sentient grocery business by voicing Jeri Rice and other characters on "Sausage Party: Foodtopia."
Camille Toh, Lauren Miller Rogen
Camille Toh is a perfectly ordinary housewife. Nevertheless, her cooking makes her a murderous monster from the groceries' viewpoint, and reveals what hellish end awaits them in the so-called Great Beyond. This unwitting antagonist is voiced by Seth Rogen's wife Lauren Miller Rogen, who also provides the voice of a tampon character. Miller Rogen's other screen credits include "Superbad," "Zack and Miri Make a Porno," "Someone Marry Barry," and "Like Father."
Meat Loaf, Meat Loaf
The hallucinatory boxed meat loaf that performs rock singer Meat Loaf's iconic "I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" during a rough patch in Frank and Brenda's relationship sings, of course, with the voice of the man himself. Marvin Lee "Meat Loaf" Aday's other greatest film hits include "Fight Club" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."