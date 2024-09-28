Why The Sausage Party Cast Sounds So Familiar

Co-protagonist Brenda Bunson speaks with the voice of Kristen Wiig. Like Seth Rogen, the former "Saturday Night Live" star combines live-action and voice acting with writing and producer work, and in 2012, she was nominated for an Academy Award for co-writing the screenplay for "Bridesmaids." Apart from her array of comedic work, you may have seen her fight Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) as Barbara "Cheetah" Minerva in "Wonder Woman 1984."