7 Movies Like Girl, Interrupted That Are Actually Very Good

This 1979 version of Sylvia Plath's roman a clef novel has some pretty big flaws in it. It's also got some moments that have aged pretty poorly. And yet there's something magnetic about the motion picture, which has long been bashed for shifting around the book's continuity. Yet its 1950s-by-way-of-the-1970s milieu is fascinating and even captivating.

The film sees writer Esther Greenwood (Marilyn Hassett) experience a hectic and unfulfilling internship at a women's magazine in New York City. She returns to her New England home and experiences a mental collapse, ultimately attempting suicide. Confined to a high-class mental institution, Esther has to find herself again.

It's messy and a little sloppy. In shifting the suicide pact Esther tries to make with her mother to fellow inmate Joan (Donna Mitchell) — made a lesbian by the movie's narrative – it erred enough to cause Dr. Jane V. Anderson, upon whom Plath loosely based Joan, to sue director Larry Peerce, screenwriter Marjorie Kellogg, Avco Embassy Pictures, CBS Inc., Time-Life Films, HBO (for broadcasting the film after its theatrical run), Vestron Inc., and Plath's executor Ted Hughes for ruining her reputation. The suit ultimately won Anderson over $100,000.

Flawed it may be. But is it surprisingly good? On some odd level, in its soapy quasi-faithfulness to Plath's poetry, despair, and life in general, somehow it is.