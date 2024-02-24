The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

A timeless tale that honors the enduring nature of the human spirit, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" hasn't lost an ounce of its freshness since its release in 1975. Based on the 1962 Ken Kesey novel of the same name, the film adaptation follows war veteran Randle McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) who pretends to have psychological issues to avoid being imprisoned for his many crimes. Upon being sent to a psychiatric hospital, McMurphy finds himself at odds with the iron-fisted Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher) as he and the other patients rebel against their situation.

The film celebrates societal outsiders while giving an unflinching glimpse into the oppression experienced by these individuals within the system, and that propelled it to major success upon its release. "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" brought in over $100 million at the worldwide box office and was nominated for nine Academy Awards. In a rare instance achieved only by 1934's "It Happened One Night" and 1991's "The Silence of the Lambs," the project managed to take home the five major Oscars for best picture, director, adapted screenplay, actor, and actress.

The true heart and soul of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" lies in its eclectic cast, whose rich performances continue to resonate with audiences. While a good few names from the nearly 50-year-old film are no longer with us, a good amount of the movie's most well-known cast members, including lead star Jack Nicholson, are thankfully still around today and have amassed notable legacies for themselves.