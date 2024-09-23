Star Wars: Andor's Necklace Is A Lot More Important Than You May Think

Perhaps the biggest argument for Luthen being a secret Jedi is how attached he seems to be to the kyber necklace. In the scene where he gives it to Cassian, we see him take it off his own neck, suggesting he wears it regularly. Reading the body language, you could infer that this is a spur-of-the-moment decision. "Don't take less than 50,000 for it," Luthen says after handing it over. "Just know it will always be worth more to me." The pendant conveys a sense of trust just as much as it does monetary reward. It could suggest a unique bond between the two — a sign that Luthen sees something of himself in Cassian and needs him to join for personal reasons as well as strategic ones.

The problem is that elsewhere on the show, we see Luthen openly lie to other operatives in order to keep things running smoothly. He lies to Lonni Jung (Robert Emms), his spy in the Imperial Security Bureau, and claims that he had nothing to do with the Aldhani heist. We also see him manipulate Lonni in the same scene, telling him that he's a hero to the cause but assuring him that there's no way he could possibly get out of the spy business safely. In his scenes with Saw Gerrera, Luthen tells more lies.

While there's much we don't know for sure about Luthen, we do know that his main priority is the success of the Rebellion. He rattles off his many sacrifices in his conversation with Lonni, and he confesses to Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau) that he wanted Aldhani to work "too much." Because he "wasn't careful" with Cassian, he puts a hit out on him. So, is the kyber necklace really a symbol of some deep ideological bond? Or is it just one of many such trinkets in Luthen's storage room, waiting to be handed out to would-be rebels?